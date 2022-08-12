NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

LA based band’s rendition of Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli from Pushpa - Watch

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie 'Sita Ramam' appearing alongside actors Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur, and has been receiving praise for her role from the fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

LA based band’s rendition of Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli from Pushpa - Watch

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, who was in the song 'Srivalli', has brought about a brand-new kind of rage in the country with her hit movie Pushpa.

An LA band that just shared a rendition of the Srivalli song on their social media account received a shout-out from the actress on social media. The song was heard being sung by the band's two members' voices. 

The actress recently took to her social media to give a shout-out to the band, where she wrote, "Love it @thebalaboys !!"

Rashmika essayed the role of love interest of the character 'Pushpa' played by Allu Arjun in the movie. The film, when released, not only became a pan-India hit but all of its songs, especially 'Srivalli', were ruling all the radio stations in the country.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in 'Sita Ramam', starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, and which has been receiving praise and love from the fans and critics as well. Apart from her next release, 'Goodbye', the actor also has the film 'Animal', sequel of 'Pushpa' 2 under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.

rashmika mandannaPushpaAllu ArjunSita RamamDulquer Salmaan

