Lata Mangeshkar cradles 3-month-old Rishi Kapoor in priceless throwback pic

New Delhi: Is it Thursday yet? No, but veteran actor Rishi Kapoor clearly didn't want to wait till Thursday (Throwback Thursday, we meant) to post a priceless throwback picture. Earlier in the day, Rishi Kapoor treated us to a picture of himself with veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar from several years ago. The picture was taken three months after Rishi Kapoor was born in September 1952 and it features the actor cradled in Mangeshkar's arms.

Along with the picture, the 67-year-old actor wrote a note to Mangeshkar on Twitter and said in Hindi, "Namaste Lata ji! Aapke aashirwaad se dekhiye mujhe apni do ya teen mahine vali picture mil gayi. Sada aapka aashirvaad raha hai mujh par. bahut bahut dhanyawaad. Kya main duniya ko bata sakta hu ye tasveer Twitter par daal ke? Ye ek beshkeemati picture hai mere liye. (Namaste Lata ji! With your blessings, I found this really old picture of mine when I was some months old. Your blessings have always been with me. Thanks a lot. Can I tell the world about this picture on Twitter? This is a really precious to me."

Take a look at what Rishi Kapoor shared:

The black and white photo is totally a treat to both their fans. Isn't it?

Rishi Kapoor has been on a sharing spree for some weeks now. Last week, he tweeted an old photo of him having a "man to man talk" with late actor Pran.

Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020

Before that, he took everyone by surprise after he shared a picture of Pran dressed as a woman.

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

Rishi Kapoor returned to India some months ago from the US, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ' 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.