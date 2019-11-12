close



Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legendary singer is stable, on road to recovery

A day back, after reports of Lata Mangeshkar not keeping well were doing the rounds, a statement was issued on behalf of the actress briefing about her health. 

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legendary singer is stable, on road to recovery

New Delhi: The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to hospital on Monday morning after she complained of breathlessness. The 90-year-old singer suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. 

According to a source close to the veteran singer, "she is now stable and her parameters are also good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. She is truly a fighter."

A day back, after reports of Lata Mangeshkar not keeping well were doing the rounds, a statement was issued on behalf of the actress briefing about her health. IANS quoted the statement issued, "Lata Mangeshkar ji had a viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering."

The singer was reportedly admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Monday. She is now on road to recovery. 

A few days back, Lata Mangeshkar, who is active on Twitter had wished Padmini Kolhapure for her upcoming movie 'Panipat'. 

Several celebrities flocked social media and prayed for the singer's good health. 

 

 

