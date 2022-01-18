हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, recovery to take time

 Lata Mangeshkar is suffering from both COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Mumbai: In a new health update regarding legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Monday her doctor shared that the megastar is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and that her health is being monitored. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the Bharat Ratna recipient at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, along with the update, also revealed that "she will take time to recover due to her old age."

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago.

She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive.

After learning about Lata Mangeshkar’s health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery. "Prayers for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.The singer had been hospitalised in 2019 as well for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia.

 

