Lata Mangeshkar mourns Ritu Nanda's demise, pens heartfelt tweet

New Delhi: Legendary late filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda breathed her last on Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020. The 71-year-old was battling cancer for the last seven years reportedly.

The Nightingale of India, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar extended her condolences and tweeted about the same. She wrote: Raj kapoor ji ki beti Ritu Nanda ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ritu jab choti thi tabse main usey jaanti hun.Hum aksar phone pe baatein karte the. Ishwar uski aatma ki shaanti de.Meri samvedanaayein Kapoor pariwar,Nanda pariwar aur Bacchan pariwar ke saath hain"

Lata Mangeshkar was recently admitted to Breach Candy hospital for 28 days. She was rushed to the hospital on November 11, 2019, after she complained of breathlessness. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and was treated by a team of expert doctors, whom she thanked in a series tweet upon her return to home all hale and hearty.

Ritu Nanda is sister to Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor. She was married to business tycoon and industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018 after a brief illness. He was 76.

Ritu and Rajan Nanda have two children - Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.

Her last rites were performed on January 14, 2020, in the afternoon at the Lodhi Crematorium, New Delhi. Several Bollywood faces such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were present at the funeral and paid their last respects.

Brothers Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv Kapoor and sister Rima Jain were also present and stood together by the family in this hour of grief.