Lata Mangeshkar dies

Lata Mangeshkar's death BREAKS Bollywood, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar mourn demise

Lata Mangeshkar's death shocks Bollywood celebrities as they pay tribute to the legendary singer.

Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s death BREAKS Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, Kangana mourn demise
Lata Mangeshkar (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 morning. After testing COVID positive earlier in January this year, she was admitted to the hospital and died of multiple organ failure, reportedly. 

Lata Mangeshkar's death has created a void that can never be filled again. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, LK Advani and many Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza among others mourned her demise. 

Here's how celebs feel heart-broken after Lata Didi's death: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai  (@aliaabhatt)

Lata Mangeshkar's health condition had deteriorated again on Saturday (February 5, 2022), informed her doctor. She was put on a ventilator and kept under observation. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects. 

Her body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Prabhu Kunj residence off Peddar Road in south Mumbai. It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm, the official told PTI.

Mangeshkar (92) died at 8.12 am Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

 

