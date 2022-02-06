Lata Mangeshkar's death BREAKS Bollywood, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar mourn demise

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 morning. After testing COVID positive earlier in January this year, she was admitted to the hospital and died of multiple organ failure, reportedly.

Lata Mangeshkar's death has created a void that can never be filled again. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, LK Advani and many Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza among others mourned her demise.

Here's how celebs feel heart-broken after Lata Didi's death:

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

We lost a legend...

Lata Mangeshkar ji your music, personality, humility will always stay with us for generations... My condolences to the family #LataMangeshkar — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/UIzLfDBSit — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's health condition had deteriorated again on Saturday (February 5, 2022), informed her doctor. She was put on a ventilator and kept under observation. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

Her body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Prabhu Kunj residence off Peddar Road in south Mumbai. It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm, the official told PTI.

Mangeshkar (92) died at 8.12 am Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.