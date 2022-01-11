Lata Mangeshkar's niece shares health update, says ‘she's absolutely stable and alert’

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive. She was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning, reportedly. Now, her niece Rachna Shah has confirmed that the singer is ‘recovering’ and is in a ‘stable’ condition.

While talking to News 18, Rachna said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

“The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her," she added.

For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer has been diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia, followed by which she was rushed to the hospital. She is currently in the ICU and is being treated by Dr Prateet Samdani and team.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar among others visited her and prayed for her recovery.

The iconic singer became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.