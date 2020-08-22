Late-night post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput was conducted on Mumbai police order: Cooper hospital doctor tells CBI

New Delhi: In an explosive revelation made by one of the doctors from Cooper hospital, once again questions are being raised on the Mumbai police investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

According to sources, after the CBI quizzed a team of five doctors who performed his post-mortem at Cooper Hospital, some startling revelations have been made. The CBI had prepared a list of crucial questions in place to ask the doctors.

When CBI asked, "Why was the post mortem conducted even before the actor's COVID-19 report came? One of the doctors reportedly told the officials, "it was on Mumbai police order that post mortem was conducted late night".

According to sources, the doctors from Cooper hospital did not give satisfactory answers to the CBI. When they were asked why they didn't wait for the COVID-19 report, one of the doctors said that there is no provision that post mortem can't be performed before the corona report comes.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. After interrogating late actor's cook Neeraj for hours, Sushant's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is also under the CBI scanner.

According to sources, the CBI wants to ask a few pertinent questions from Pithani related to the intervening night of June 13 and 14. These are a few questions which the CBI would want to ask Siddharth Pithani, who was also present at the house when the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Today, the CBI officials took cook Neeraj and Siddharth Pithani to Sushant's Bandra residence for recreating the crime scene.