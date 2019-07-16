close

Guru Purnima 2019

Learnt so much from Naseeruddin Shah: Randeep Hooda

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Randeep Hooda dedicated a heartfelt post to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Learnt so much from Naseeruddin Shah: Randeep Hooda
File photo

Mumbai: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Tuesday, actor Randeep Hooda dedicated a heartfelt post to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

"To the man from whom I learnt so much about the craft, just to know that you can never stop learning," Randeep tweeted.

Along with the post, he posted a snapshot of himself with Naseeruddin from their performance of the Samuel Beckett play, "Waiting For Godot".

Randeep and Naseeruddin have worked together in movies such as "John Day", "Monsoon Wedding" and "The Coffin Maker".

Guru Purnima 2019Randeep HoodaNaseeruddin Shah
