Learnt so much from Naseeruddin Shah: Randeep Hooda

Mumbai: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Tuesday, actor Randeep Hooda dedicated a heartfelt post to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

"To the man from whom I learnt so much about the craft, just to know that you can never stop learning," Randeep tweeted.

Along with the post, he posted a snapshot of himself with Naseeruddin from their performance of the Samuel Beckett play, "Waiting For Godot".

To the man from whom I learnt so much about the craft just to know that you can never stop learning #GuruPurnima #Naseer #WaitingForGodot #Lucky #Pozzo pic.twitter.com/5l6qHoOk4l — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 16, 2019

Randeep and Naseeruddin have worked together in movies such as "John Day", "Monsoon Wedding" and "The Coffin Maker".