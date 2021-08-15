Lisa Haydon gushes over her baby girl in FIRST pics clicked by hubby Dino Lalvani

New Delhi: Supermodel-actress Lisa Haydon had recently given birth to a baby girl and fans got a glimpse of the little munchkin as she took to Instagram to share pictures of her and her daughter. The pictures were posted through her hubby Dino Lalvani's account who, Lisa revealed, is new to Instagram.

He shared three breathtaking clicks of the leggy lass carrying their daughter in her arms. In the first two pics, Lisa can be seen wearing a black dress with a thigh slit and carrying her bundle of joy. In the third one, we see Lisa donning a boho white dress and holding her daughter close to her.

Check out the adorable pictures:

Model turned actress Lisa Haydon, who was heavily pregnant, had announced the news of the birth of her daughter in a truly unconventional manner. It was through a conversation with a fan she revealed she's been blessed with a daughter.

Earlier, in June, the long-legged beauty had shared stunning clicks from her pastel-coloured, flower-themed baby shower organised by five of her best friends.

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in the 2010 release 'Aisha'. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' garnered her praise and recognition. She was also seen in 'Housefull 3' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The tall and talented Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two boys - Zack and Leo. In May 2017, Zack was born and in February 2020, Lisa gave birth to their second son named Leo.