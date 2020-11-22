Live: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB in drugs case

22 November 2020, 11:44 AM
Charges of Consumption of drugs have been invoked against them: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, ANI reports.
Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh & her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa being taken to hospital for medical examination. They have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). #Maharashtra https://t.co/vutDGJ6NsS pic.twitter.com/EuSYkGovpq
22 November 2020, 11:24 AM
The NCB investigations are an off-shoot of the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.
22 November 2020, 11:23 AM
Several Bollywood and television stars have come under the NCB scanner in the drugs case so far. A few days ago, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the officials for questioning.
22 November 2020, 11:22 AM
Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017, in Goa.
22 November 2020, 11:22 AM
"She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai.
Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducts raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai.
"She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," says Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/omht7fNXOj
22 November 2020, 11:21 AM
On Saturday, the NCB raided the production office & Bharti and Haarsh's home and from both the places, 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja, ANI reported.