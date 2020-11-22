हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB in drugs case

A team of NCB officials conducted raids at Bharti Singh and Haarsh's Limbachiyaa's Mumbai residence on Saturday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, November 22, 2020 - 11:44
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for alleged possession and consumption of drugs. Earlier on Saturday, a team of NCB officials conducted raids at Bharti and Haarsh's Mumbai residence after receiving a tip-off from drug peddlers.

Thereafter, both actors were detained for a short while and formally summoned for further investigations to the NCB office where they reached there in separate vehicles.

Both Bharti and Harsh are well-known comedians, television personalities producing or hosting programmes, besides appearing in reality shows like 'Khatron Ka Khiladi', 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The latest action is part of the ongoing investigations into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which the NCB is trying to unravel since the past three months or so.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the updates on the case. 

22 November 2020, 11:44 AM

Charges of Consumption of drugs have been invoked against them: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, ANI reports.

22 November 2020, 11:44 AM

22 November 2020, 11:24 AM

The NCB investigations are an off-shoot of the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

22 November 2020, 11:23 AM

Several Bollywood and television stars have come under the NCB scanner in the drugs case so far. A few days ago, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the officials for questioning.

22 November 2020, 11:22 AM

Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017, in Goa. 

22 November 2020, 11:22 AM

"She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai.

22 November 2020, 11:21 AM

On Saturday, the NCB raided the production office & Bharti and Haarsh's home and from both the places, 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja, ANI reported.

  • 90,95,806Confirmed
  • 1,33,227Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M38S

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will appear in NDPS court today