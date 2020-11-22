Live: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB in drugs case

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for alleged possession and consumption of drugs. Earlier on Saturday, a team of NCB officials conducted raids at Bharti and Haarsh's Mumbai residence after receiving a tip-off from drug peddlers.

Thereafter, both actors were detained for a short while and formally summoned for further investigations to the NCB office where they reached there in separate vehicles.

Both Bharti and Harsh are well-known comedians, television personalities producing or hosting programmes, besides appearing in reality shows like 'Khatron Ka Khiladi', 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The latest action is part of the ongoing investigations into the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which the NCB is trying to unravel since the past three months or so.

