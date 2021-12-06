Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE updates: Kat's sisters Natasha, Isabelle arrive at Jaipur airport

New Delhi: The biggest Bollywood wedding of the year is here! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who have been hush-hush about their relationship are set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with 120 guests at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The wedding festivities begin on December 7 and end with a reception on December 10.

The guestlist includes their close friends including Kabir Khan, Yasmin Karachiwala and their family including Kat's siblings and mother and Vicky Kaushal's family. However, the power couple will be hosting a reception for their B-Town friends.

Here are LIVE updates from VicKat's big fat wedding: