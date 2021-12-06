Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding LIVE updates: Kat's sisters Natasha, Isabelle arrive at Jaipur airport

6 December 2021, 16:42 PM
Katrina Kaif's sister Natasha arrived at Jaipur airport a while ago. She was papped in a white tank top and jeans. Kat's other sister Isabelle was also spotted at the airport.
6 December 2021, 14:19 PM
Preparations for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding are being finalized in Chauth Ka Barwara town in all the preparations for the wedding.
According to our sources, the grand wedding will have crystal chandeliers imported from abroad. Every effort is being made by Crystal Company to make the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal very memorable. Six Senses Hotel has parked indicator vehicles on the road for the guests to reach the hotel so that the guests don't have a hard time finding the venue.
Kat and Vicky are scheduled to reach Hotel Six Senses at 9 pm today. During the welcome ceremony, both will be welcomed in a grand manner. Along with Kat Vicky, the family members of both will also reach the hotel. Other close family members and friends will reach there separately.
6 December 2021, 13:31 PM
As per our sources, Vicky and Katrina who will head to Rajasthan in a charter plan this afternoon, plan to reach Jaipur at 6 pm. Reportedly, the couple will reach Chauth ka Barwada by 9 pm from Jaipur to Boy Road. Needless to say, the duo will be accompanied by their families.
The Six Senses Fort Bawara hotel management and event company are engrossed in preparations for the marriage.
The wedding festivities will begin from 7th December with the wedding on 9th Dec and reception on 10th Dec. What's more? Well, the wedding ceremony will be held in a traditional Rajwadi style.
6 December 2021, 12:43 PM
Vicky Kaushal's father and action-director Sham Kaushal was spotted on Mumbai streets on Monday afternoon.
6 December 2021, 12:36 PM
Take a look at stunning pics of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding venue:
6 December 2021, 12:26 PM
At Six Senses Fort Barwara, Vicky Kaushal will reportedly stay in the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.
6 December 2021, 12:19 PM
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and their families are expected to fly to Jaipur today in a private charter plane shortly. Paparazzi caught Katrina Kaif's family stacking their luggage in the car.
