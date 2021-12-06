Don't leave me behind: When Katrina Kaif felt FOMO over Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone's weddings

New Delhi: Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif once felt left out when her contemporaries in the industry were getting hitched and she was still looking for a partner. The actress who is set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal is finally getting the wedding of her dreams in Rajasthan.

However, in 2018, Kat was still single and searching, it appears. In an old interview with Filmfare, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress had revealed that she was feeling left out due to the then-upcoming weddings of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh.

She had told Filmfare in 2018, "Everybody's getting married and I'm like no... no... no... don't leave me behind... WAIT!" Lol. Earlier on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 at the beginning of November, Katrina Kaif had told Karan Johar: "I'm really excited about all these weddings. I want to wear nice clothes and go to attend."

Well, the situation has clearly changed now as Katrina will soon fly to Rajasthan for her own big fat wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

According to our sources, the duo will leave their homes to fly to Rajasthan today (December 6) between 11 am to 12 noon. They plan to reach Jaipur by 6 pm and then were will be a welcome ceremony at 9 pm.

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively and will entertain 120 guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.

Recent reports suggest several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding.

(With agency inputs)

