Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB asks Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha to appear for questioning

21 September 2020, 10:33 AM
After taking over the case of Sushant`s death on August 6, the CBI team had roped in the AIIMS forensic team for its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death.
21 September 2020, 10:32 AM
The AIIMS medical board will hold a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the probe done by the agency and the CFSL teams that went to Mumbai, and then decide on the next course of action, IANS reported.
21 September 2020, 10:32 AM
The federal anti-drugs agency so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Rajput's girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case.
21 September 2020, 10:31 AM
As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drugs supply network.