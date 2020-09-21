हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB asks Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha to appear for questioning

Shruti Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the NCB team tested positive for coronavirus.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 21, 2020 - 10:33
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has asked the actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it on Monday, news agency PTI reported. 

Shruti Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the NCB had on September 15 asked Jaya Saha to join its investigation. She has now been called on Monday.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha were recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the actor's death case. They were also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mumbai Police in connection with cases linked to Sushant's case

21 September 2020, 10:33 AM

After taking over the case of Sushant`s death on August 6, the CBI team had roped in the AIIMS forensic team for its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death.

21 September 2020, 10:32 AM

The AIIMS medical board will hold a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the probe done by the agency and the CFSL teams that went to Mumbai, and then decide on the next course of action, IANS reported.

21 September 2020, 10:32 AM

The federal anti-drugs agency so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Rajput's girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case.

21 September 2020, 10:31 AM

As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drugs supply network.

