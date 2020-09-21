Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB asks Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha to appear for questioning

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has asked the actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Shruti Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the NCB had on September 15 asked Jaya Saha to join its investigation. She has now been called on Monday.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha were recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the actor's death case. They were also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mumbai Police in connection with cases linked to Sushant's case