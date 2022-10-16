Lizzo openly addresses critics who comment on her body weight!

New Delhi: American rapper and songwriter Lizzo recently shared a social media video addressing critics including Kanye West who make comments about her weight.

According to E! News, in the clip shared on TikTok Lizzo interviews herself while lip-syncing over an audio track from her recent lie detector test with Vanity Fair.

However, instead of answering a question about her zodiac sign, the 34-year-old, who is already halfway to EGOT status, uses the clip to address how so many people are more focused on her appearance than her accomplishments.

"You`re a musician...and fat. Did you know that no matter how many hits you make people will only talk about your body?" she wrote in the caption. Making a deadpan face, Lizzo answered, "I didn`t know that," reported E! News.

She then dropped another truth bomb, writing in the caption, "Do you think you`d be successful if you were thin?" Like in her lie detector test video, she replies, "Is this, like, a hypothetical?"

As per E! News, Lizzo`s video comes just a week after Kanye West made comments about her weight on Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying that "the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal."