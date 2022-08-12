New Delhi: Digital content creator Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with her dance video of Kacha Badam song recently made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case.

ANJALI ARORA BREAKS DOWN ON MMS

For the first film, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

"Mujhe nahi pata ki ye kya kar rahe hain log. Mera naam lagakar mera photo lagakar keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don’t know kyun kar rahe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe banaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi, " she said.

Anjali Arora added, "Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rahe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi, family hai…chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain. Theek hai aap kisi ko badnaam karna chahte ho..but is trah see yaar. Kehte haina jab kisi ki barabari na ho paye toh usko badnaam karna shuru kardo. Toh bass yahi sab kar rhe hain."

WHO IS KACHA BADAM FAME ANJALI ARORA?

Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp reality show and was one of the finalists. Her bonding with winner Munawar Faruqui on the show remained one of the highlights.

Recently, she featured in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled 'Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re' which was released on August 10, 2022.



