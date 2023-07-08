London Diaries: Sneak Peek Into Kajol, Manish Malhotra's 'Dinner, Dessert Date'

London: Actor Kajol is currently vacationing in London. And guess what? She was spotted on a "dinner and dessert" date with her close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in the UK. Manish took to Instagram and posted pictures of himself with Kajol from London diaries. In one of the images. Kajol is seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she gorged on a chocolate cake.

"Dinner and dessert date @kajol (pink heart emojis)," Manish captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen headlining a new web series titled 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka'.

It is a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Talking about the show, Kajol said, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meets the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did."

Suparn S Varma has helmed the show, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.