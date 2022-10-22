NewsLifestylePeople
MADONNA

Madonna gets backlash over coming out of the closet

The 'Like a Virgin' songstress wrote over a plain background: "I have a confession to make." She followed it up with a picture of her holding a wine glass with her colorfully-painted nails.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 12:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Queen of pop Madonna has taken to her Instagram Story to make a bizarre circumcision confession.
  • The 'Like a Virgin' songstress wrote over a plain background: "I have a confession to make." She followed it up with a picture of her holding a wine glass with her colourfully-painted nails.

Trending Photos

Madonna gets backlash over coming out of the closet

New Delhi: Queen of pop Madonna has taken to her Instagram Story to make a bizarre circumcision confession.

The 'Like a Virgin' songstress wrote over a plain background: "I have a confession to make." She followed it up with a picture of her holding a wine glass with her colourfully-painted nails.

Another photo shows her taking a sip from the glass, while the third one sees her bending toward her phone's camera. The next shot features her in the same position with her removing her sheer blue skirt and putting it around her head.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Over the images, she declared: "I was not circumsised."

Following Madonna's bizarre posts, many have questioned the singer's intention in making the confession, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Ever notice people like Madonna who are no longer in the spotlight due to age or whatever reason NEED IT? SUDDENLY they change sexual preference, say something OUTRAGEOUS like bombing the White House or just ANYTHING to get BACK to people paying ANY kind of attention to them?" one person reacted on Twitter.

Others accused Madonna of trying to stay "relevant," with a tweet.

One blasted her: "More gender confusion from Liberal Hollywood Loonies," as another added: "Holy crap she looks bizarre."

A baffled user asked, "What does that even mean," while a fan said: "I am concerned. Madonna is acting strange even for madonna."

Someone else called her out as a "Depraved human being."

Prior to this, Madonna made a jaw-dropping confession about her sexuality. In an October 9 post, she appeared to come out as gay through a TikTok video.

Live Tv

MadonnaMadonna controversyMadonna comes out of closetMadonna is gay

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022