Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi's sizzling dance on Munni and Haye Garmi songs is breaking the internet - Watch

New Delhi: What happens when two gorgeous beauties like Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi come together on stage? Fireworks and sizzling dance is the result. And that's exactly what happened when the two ravishing faces of glamour industry shared the stage during a reality show.

Malaika took to social media and posted an amazing dance video along with pictures. She wrote: Why should only contestants have all the fun? Here’s just a small glimpse of what you can expect in tonight’s episode of #IndiasBestDancer with @NoraFatehi - the new Munni is town! Dont forget to watch #IndiasBestDancer tonight and tomorrow.

Both dressed in stunning shimmering costumes, look superhit fit and fab.

Malaika and Nora grooved to two of their biggest hits Munni Badnaam Hui and Gaye Garmi respectively. Both these tracks were chartbusters and received all the love of the songs.

Malaika is one of the judges on the show along with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

How did you like the dance?