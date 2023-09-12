trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661150
NewsLifestylePeople
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Dazzles In Blue Slit Dress At The Launch Of 'Cruise With The Stars'

Malaika graced the event in a blue slit dress. She accentuated her look with dewy make-up.

Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:37 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Malaika Arora Dazzles In Blue Slit Dress At The Launch Of 'Cruise With The Stars' Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Diva Malaika Arora on Monday attended the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars. She briefly spoke to ANI and expressed her excitement. “It’s my first time on ‘Cruise With The Stars’. This is larger than life and I feel I am going to make memories for the lifetime,” she said. 

Asked whom she would pick if she had an option to go on a cruise with her friend, Malaika laughed and said, “I want to take my team.. I think they will really make it a fun experience for me. In friends, I would take my sister, I will take Farah Khan and I would take Karan Johar.”


Malaika graced the event in a blue slit dress. She accentuated her look with dewy make-up. Before the event, she gave a glimpse of her look on her Instagram story. Speaking of her other work projects, Malaika recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. She also made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. The actor gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the show 'Moving In With Malaika'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train