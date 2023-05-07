Malaika Arora Looks Total Smokeshow In Bold Pink Gown At Event, Check Video

New Delhi: The undiputed fashion icon of B-Town - Malaika Arora made a stylish appearance opting for an all-pink look for an event in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress-TV host was captured by the photographers stepping out in a gorgeous red floor-length dress that came with crisscross neckline. She had her hair styled in a bun and kept her accessories to minimum.

Needless to say, Malaika Arora's look has left netizens impressed once again. The 49-year-old diva has once again proved that whether she is attending an glam event or a late night dinner outing with pals, there is no one who can beat her in terms of style. Meanwhile, soon after the paparazzi shared video of Malaika from last night event online, several social media users began sharing their reaction on her latest look. A number of fans appreciated her look and called her 'Hottie'.

One of the comments read, 'Arjun bhai is very lucky'.

The comment section of the video is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. However, some of the users also looked seemingly disappointed and compared Malaika to Urfi Javed. 'What is diff between her and Urfi,' one of the users wrote. Another user went on to call her 'Urfi ki behan'.

Watch Malaika Arora's video here:

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She was seen in Moving In With Malaika - a show which gave fans an exclusive insight into her personal life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Malla on her show did talk about dating a younger man.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the personal front, Malaika has been in relationship with Arjun Kapoor for a while now. The two often head out for brief holiday and share photos with each other on social media. Recently, Malaika had joined her beau at Berlin where he had gone to vacay along with his father Boney Kapoor.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and has a son with him - Arhaan Khan.