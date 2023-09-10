New Delhi: B-Town star buddies Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in Mumbai on Saturday night for a dinner outing. The Arora sisters were papped by the shutterbugs as they arrived at Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence. The paparazzi clicked the three divas outside Kareena's house in the city.

Bringing their fashion A-game, the divas chose casual-chic fits for the occasion. Malaika and Amrita twinned in all-black ensembles whereas Kareena chose a casual look and doned a classic printed button-down and denim jeans and a quirky patterned full-sleeves shirt. As Malaika walked her way to Bebo's house, she smiled for the camerapersons stationed outside the property.

Amrita was seen wearing a black skirt and shirt and was accompanied by her son.

Paparazzi shared videos of Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor on social media. The clips showed Malaika and Kareena outside the latter's residence as they entered the building. Their fans were in complete awe watching them slaying their look for the dinner outing. One fan wrote, "Malla always looks stunning."

Another commented, "Queen Kareena." Another fan wrote, "Beauty in casual too."

Malaika has been in the headlines lately for widespread rumours of break-up with longtime beau Arjun Kapoor. The two have been in a relationship for several years. There has been no official statement as of now regarding their alleged breakup.

Their breakup rumours started doing the rounds when Malaika didn't like or comment on Arjun's latest pictures on social media. Arjun was also missing from Malaika's Onam celebrations at her mother's house. More fuel was added to the rumours after Malaika unfollowed several members from Arjun Kapoor's family including Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.