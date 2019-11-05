close

Malaika Arora

The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Malaika Arora reveals her perfect wedding plan

New Delhi: The gorgeous Malaika Arora has an ocean of fan following who love to know details about their favourite B-Town celeb. Malla, who is rumoured to be dating the very dapper Arjun Kapoor has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status in public.

However, for once, she opened up. Even though without clearly taking any names.

It was on Neha Dhupia's chat show 'No Filter Neha' fresh season where Malaika revealed her perfect wedding plan. Mid.Day.com quoted Malaika as telling Neha, “I'm all about a white wedding, always liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girlfriends, my girl gang”.

She further added Vahbiz Mehta, her closest friend will be her best woman at the wedding.

Sounds cool, right?

Well, the stunner recently celebrated her 46th birthday and it was a starry affair. She looked absolutely gorgeous and hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai which was attended by who's who of the movie industry.

