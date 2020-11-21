Malaika Arora to sizzle on the Grand Finale stage of India’s Best Dancer - In Pics

New Delhi: Popular dance reality show - India’s Best Dancer found its top 5 finalists last week -Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Shubranil Paul and Paramdeep Singh. This weekend on the grand finale episode, India will decide who gets to take the title of 'India's Best Dancer' home.

All the contestants will be presenting performances on a grand stage, besides the contestants, the judges and guests will also be seen giving spectacular acts. Amidst all the performances, Malaika Arora set the stage on fire with her performance on her blockbuster songs - Munni Badnaam, Anarkali, Chaiya Chaiya.

Sharing her excitement, Malaika Arora said, "I am very excited for the grand finale episode, and also a little nervous as I will be performing on my songs but the energy level and passion that the contestants bring to the stage is mindblowing and looking at them perform, I am really looking forward to my performance. The top five finalists are amazing in their own dance styles and have time and again proved that the stage has truly found talent that is unreal. I wish all the luck to the top 5 contestants and am sure that the audience will choose best from the best"

Throughout the show, we witnessed all three judges giving comments that aided the contestants to perform better and explore concepts that brought the acts to a different level. And now it is up to the audience whom they choose as India's Best Dancer.