Malaika Arora, who got infected with COVID last year, gets first dose of vaccine

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and television host Malaika Arora is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rohit Shetty and others. The 47-year-old actress received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday (April 1). She shared the news in an Instagram post, along with a photo of hers receiving the vaccine jab at a centre in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

"I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Let's go warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon!" she wrote in the caption. She also gave a shout-out to frontline healthcare staff for being "caring and vigilant".

"A special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring and vigilant and went about doing everything with a smile. Thank You (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)," she added.

Malaika Arora, who has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, celebrated the festivals of Holi in each other's company at a luxurious resort in Alibaug. The duo utlised the long weekend spending quality time with each other, good food - courtesy of which goes to Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor, and long walks in the greenery. Both Arjun and Malaika shared the glimpse of their stay at the resort on their Instagram handles.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge in the popular dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer' in the year 2020.