Manipur Actor Bijou Thaangjam Calls Out 'Jigra' Makers For Discrimination: 'I Was Left In Dark...'

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhat has been finding herself in and out of controversies regarding her latest release 'Jigra'. First wife of Bhushan Kumar, actress Divya Khosla, the first wife of producer Bhushan Kumar, has accused Bhatt of manipulating box office collections, labeling them as “fake.” Now, another voice has emerged from the Northeast, adding fuel to the fire.

Bijou Thaangjam, a Manipur-based actor known for his roles in acclaimed films such as 'Mary Kom', has publicly criticized the production team of 'Jigra'. In a post on social media platform X, Thaangjam expressed his frustrations regarding the treatment of artists from the Northeast by major production houses. “I’m not writing this with any agenda or accusations. I just want to share the reality of how actors like me from the Northeast are often treated,” he stated.

Thaangjam clarified that his remarks are not an attempt to join the ongoing debate surrounding Khosla’s allegations but rather to shed light on his own negative experiences with the 'Jigra' team, "I'm not here to jump on the bandwagon with the Jigra controversy over the alleged copying of Divya Khosla's Savi, but I've been keeping my own experience with the Jigra team under wraps for a while and maybe it's time to speak up."

He recounted how, in 2023, he was approached by the casting team to audition for a role. After being informed that he would be shooting in December, he was left in the dark without any confirmed shoot dates, despite being booked for the entire month.

He then continued, "Throughout the month, I was left in dark, communicating with the casting team but receiving no real updates on when I'd actually be needed."

“This lack of communication led me to miss out on other projects, and I felt dismissed, almost discriminatory,” he stated.

He then emphasized on his intention to highlight the broader issue of how actors from the Northeast are often marginalized in the industry, stating, “I am not writing this with any agenda or accusations. I just want to share the reality of how actors like me from the Northeast are often treated by big production houses.”

I’m not writing this with any agenda or accusations. I just want to share the reality of how actors like me from the Northeast are often treated by big production houses. Hopefully, this sheds some light on what we face. #Jigra #JigraMovie #AliaBhatt #DivyaKhosla #VasanBala pic.twitter.com/zZBZjxOz6k — Bijou ThaangJam (@BijouThaangjam) October 13, 2024

As the controversies surrounding 'Jigra' continue to unfold, the film's makers have yet to respond to Bijou's allegations.