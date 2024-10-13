New Delhi: Recently, actress Divya Khossla accused Alia Bhatt of manipulating the box office numbers for her latest film, 'Jigra'. The accusation surfaced on October 12, 2024, just a day after the film's release.

In her post, Khossla wrote, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty every where. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra.”

Despite initial speculation that the controversy might fade, many netizens quickly noticed editing in Khossla's story with one user pointing it out, writing "so the pic posted by divya khosla kumar was edited and fake.. and well so many Bollywood pages posted abt it? unity is in gutter. biggest irony is divya khoshla used the tag “we should not fool the audience”

so the pic posted by divya khosla kumar was edited and fake.. and well so many Bollywood pages posted abt it? unity is in gutter. biggest irony is divya khoshla used the tag “we should not fool the audience” pic.twitter.com/u2P0kBaGO5 October 12, 2024

Divya Khossla is married to Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of T-Series, whose film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video' is in direct competition with Bhatt's 'Jigra'. Some believe this rivalry could explain Khosla's accusations of "fake collections."

Another netizen posted, falsifying her claims, "I liked the movie my theatre was 70% full."

I liked the movie my theatre was 70% full. https://t.co/eRIGzwsZZQ — Shivam Srivastava (@Urban_el_soul_2) October 12, 2024

Adding fuel to the fire, self-proclaimed film critic KRK (Kamal Rashid Khan) took to X on October 09, claiming that 'Jigra' is a copy of the film 'Savi'.

Also Read: Divya Khossla Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Faking 'Jigra' Box Office Collections: 'Kudh Hi Tickets Karide'

He claims that Alia Bhatt acted unethically by giving a screenplay to Karan Johar after her uncle Mukesh Bhatt had already purchased the rights to a similar film.

Take A Look At The Post:

Why film #JIGRA is a copy of film #Savi? Because producer Mukesh Bhatt bought the rights of film #NextThreeDays for ₹4cr. That time Bhatt brothers were together and #AliaBhatt knew about it. After separation of Bhatt brothers #Alia gave that screenplay to #KaranJohar without… pic.twitter.com/DBWmpV3QL3 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 9, 2024

Other netizens also pointed out the similarities writing, "You can't help but notice the resemblance."

In response to Divya's allegations, Karan Johar shared on his story, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.”

to which 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' actress retorted, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it,”

adding another post she wrote "When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine"

With the controversy escalating, many are left wondering about the implications for both films and the ongoing rivalry in the industry. What do you think?