Manushi Chhillar begins 'Prithviraj' with a song shoot, shares pic on social media

New Delhi: Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is stepping into the showbiz world with period drama 'Prithviraj' co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film will see her essay the part of Sanyogita. The beauty with brains has been sharing a few glimpses of her movie on social media.

In her latest post, which again happens to be silhouette photography, Manushi begins her shoot with a song sequence. Her caption reads, "At every ‘step’, they’ve got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj"

The film will be based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor will essay the titular role in his first historical venture bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. 'Prithviraj', the period drama will hit the screens on Diwali 2020 and will be helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ruled Sapadalaksha, the traditional Chahamana territory which in present-day covers north-western India. He controlled much of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi; some parts of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Known for his valour and military success, the Samrat died at an early age.

Manushi meanwhile won the coveted Miss World title on November 18, 2017. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown. It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.