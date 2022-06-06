New Delhi: Actress Manushi Chhillar who made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ has an interesting anecdote about how she bagged the role of Princess Samyukta for the Yash Raj Film. The former Miss World shares that during her audition, she nailed a scene of Deepika Padukone from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Talking about her audition, Manushi shared, “Every thing about my debut in the film about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry is special. I remember I had the most intense and challenging audition for the film because I was given a scene that Deepika Padukone performed incredibly in Bajirao Mastani! I knew I had to do a good job for me to get Prithviraj and thankfully Adi sir, my director Chandraprakash ji, Shanoo Sharma and the team at YRF were impressed by my effort.”

She further added, “I was contacted after the audition and informed that I have landed this big debut. I was elated. It was a validation that I could chase my dreams in this industry if I put my best foot forward and constantly hone my skills to establish myself as a good actor.”

Samrat Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of the Rajput king. The film released in theatres on 3rd June.