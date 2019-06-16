Meghan Markle's wedding dress on display in Scottish castle

Washington DC: Meghan Markel`s stunning Givenchy wedding dress is on display in Edinburgh`s Scottish castle.

The dress has been put for display for the first time as a part of a special exhibition titled `A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex` which started on June 14 and will run until October 6, reported The Sun cited by Fox News.

The wedding dress designed by Claire Waight Geller, Givenchy`s artistic director, is on display alongside a 16-foot long veil and diamond and platinum studded tiara.

To make it more realistic, a replica of the bridal bouquet was made from artificial flowers.

Also, Prince Harry`s Household Cavalry uniform created by tailors at Dege and Skinner on Savile Row, London, will also be there standing next to Meghan`s dress.

While it is thought that it isn`t the real thing that he wore on the wedding, Prince said to have loaned an identical uniform to the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the exhibition.

Besides, Prince George`s page boy uniform and Princess Charlotte`s silk bridesmaid dress will also be there on the display.

Visitors will also get to watch the pre-wedding video where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss their choice of outfits, music, and flowers.