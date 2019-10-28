Michael Douglas: Found acting very offensive in my early career

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Douglas did not enjoy acting when he began his career.

The "Wall Street" star explains he did not find his profession fun at first because he had a hard time being in front of the camera, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I first started early on in my career I did not enjoy it," he told People magazine. "I did not like the camera, I found it very offensive. I had a lot of stage fright. A lot of times I wondered why I kept doing it because it wasn't fun."

However, after Douglas adjusted his mindset, he began to appreciate his craft more.

"At a certain point in my career, I changed a couple attitudes, a couple little decisions that I made and it became much more pleasant," he added.

"It was the year of 'Fatal Attraction' and 'Wall Street' and I think with 'Wall Street' getting an Oscar and getting out of my father's (Kirk Douglas) shadow and the success with 'Fatal Attraction' and sort of achieving a level," he added. "Also around that time I changed my attitude of how I dealt with acting."

"I was sort of a method actor before and tried to get down to the truth and what the truth is and the pain. Then realizing that it is all about lying. It's not about the pain, it's about lying about the pain, making everyone believe. And once I did that it kind of freed me up a bit, it allowed me more choices," he said.