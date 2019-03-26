हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen released on bail after DUI arrest

He wound up sentenced to 30 days in rehab.

Michael Madsen released on bail after DUI arrest
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Madsen was reportedly arrested on suspicion of the misdemeanour - driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) - after he crashed his SUV car into a pole.

The actor was arrested on Sunday night, reports pagesix.com.

The LA Times reported that the "Kill Bill" star was taken into custody on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and released Monday at around 1 a.m. on bail set at $15,000.

TMZ reported that the 61-year-old star had a blood-alcohol level of 0.1, while the legal limit is 0.08.

Madsen was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2012. His lawyer said at the time that Madsen was taking prescription medicine.

He wound up sentenced to 30 days in rehab.

 

Tags:
Michael MadsenDUI arrestHollywoodKill Bill star
Next
Story

Varun Dhawan 'sad, happy' with Conor McGregor's retirement

Must Watch

PT12M47S

Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement on Balakot airstrike