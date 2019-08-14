close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus isn't planning to file for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Liam had recently opened up about his split with Cyrus and also wished her with good health and happiness in the future in an emotional post on his Instagram.

Miley Cyrus isn&#039;t planning to file for divorce from Liam Hemsworth
File photo

Washington DC: American singer Miley Cyrus isn't in a hurry to take divorce from Liam Hemsworth after the former "ended things" between them. "They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements," PEOPLE quoted a source close to Cyrus.

"They both agreed it's better to spend time apart, but this doesn't mean their relationship is completely over," he added.

The couple's life after marriage has been a topsy-turvy ride. The 'Wrecking Ball' singer and the Australian actor have been in a similar situation in the past but found their way back again.

"They are great together when they are happy," said the source. "There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again."

The 29-year-old actor had recently opened up about his split with Cyrus and also wished her with good health and happiness in the future in an emotional post on his Instagram.

A few days ago Cyrus was seen kissing her long-time friend Kaitlynn Carter. However, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Carter and Cyrus are "just having fun" together during their vacation.

Tags:
Miley CyrusLiam HemsworthKaitlynn Carter
Next
Story

Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilas Rao Deshmukh on death anniversary

Must Watch

PT1M7S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour