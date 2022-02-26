हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Milind Soman

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate 8 years of togetherness, latter shares heartfelt post

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate 8 years of togetherness, latter shares heartfelt post
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are celebrating eight years of togetherness on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a 'Collab' post featuring a bunch of beautiful pictures with her partner.

In the caption, she wrote, "On this day, 8 years ago, the universe did us a solid and it continues to work it's charm every single day. To infinity and beyond my love."

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

The couple is fitness enthusiasts and keeps posting videos on social media from their workouts together.

Milind Soman ankita konwar
