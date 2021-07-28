Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar on racism: If you’re from Northeast, you are an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country

New Delhi: Actor-model Milind Soman’s Assamese wife Ankita Konwar questioned the hypocrisy of Indian’s from the mainland against people belonging to the North-east part of the country. Ankita in a post on Instagram reacted to Mirabai Chanu’s win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mirabai, who hails from the North-eastern state of Manipur, made India proud by bagging a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting category.

“If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience,” poste the 29 years old on her Instagram.

“Every. Single. Time ! .#hypocrites,” the fitness enthusiast captioned her post.

Many people who follow Ankita and are from the North-eastern region of the country, resonated with her experience.

“Totally agree, thanks for sharing this much needed post as your voice can be easily heard. I too am labelled and is still called names or past comments being from northeast, whatever protitu jonom t ahomiya hoi janmo luwar akha,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “Absolutely Ma'am even I am an Assamese know this things very well”.

Several incidents of discrimination and racism faced by Northeastern people in mainland India have been reported. They are now even teased as ‘corona’, due to the origin of the COVID-19 virus in China.