NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Mira Kapoor drops cute picture of Shahid Kapoor with quirky caption

On Sunday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a cute glimpse of her quality time spent with Shahid. The couple can clearly be seen spending quality time on their Switzerland trip. They were accompanied by daughter Misha and son Zain.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
  • Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira shared a picture of Shahid who was seen sitting in a chair tying the laces of his shoes.
  • He looked adorable as he poses for the camera. The `Haider` actor was seen in an all-white outfit.

Trending Photos

Mira Kapoor drops cute picture of Shahid Kapoor with quirky caption
gallery,

New Delhi: Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a cute picture of her husband Shahid Kapoor on social media.gallery,

On Sunday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a cute glimpse of her quality time spent with Shahid. The couple can clearly be seen spending quality time on their Switzerland trip. They were accompanied by daughter Misha and son Zain.gallery,

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira shared a picture of Shahid who was seen sitting in a chair tying the laces of his shoes. He looked adorable as he poses for the camera. The `Haider` actor was seen in an all-white outfit. He wore a white T-shirt along with white joggers. To complement his uber-cool casual look, Shahid opted for a black cross bag and a white cap.gallery,

gallery,

Sharing the picture, Mira gave a quirky caption. She wrote, "A girl who loves her shoes."gallery,

She also posted a few selfies of herself. Mira Kapoor has also been sharing scenic locations of Switzerland on her social media, tugging at the heartstrings of travel enthusiasts. The family seems to be enjoying their trip to the fullest.gallery,

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

gallery,

Talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen making an OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.gallery,

 gallery,

Live TVgallery,

gallery,

EntertainmentMira KapoorShahid KapoorMira Shahidshahid mira

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?