NewsLifestylePeople
SHAHID KAPOOR

Mira Rajput celebrates daughter's birthday, flaunts baby bump in throwback pic

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is married to Mira Rajput, recently celebrated their 7 year anniversary..

Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 04:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Mira Rajput shared a post on her daughters Birthday
  • She is married to actor Shahid Kapoor
  • They have two children named Misha and Zain

Trending Photos

Mira Rajput celebrates daughter's birthday, flaunts baby bump in throwback pic

Mumbai: As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput`s firstborn Misha turned 6 today, the doting mother took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the night when the little one was born on August 26, six years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared an unseen picture from moments before giving birth to their first child. In the image, a pregnant Mira can be seen resting on the couch, while her husband Shahid clicks a picture."6 years ago, that night, this moment Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever," she captioned the post.

Here is the post shared by Mira:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mira.kapoor)

Mira`s post to mark Misha`s birthday has garnered several likes and comments."Awwww Happy Happy Birthday," Kiara Advani commented.Shahid`s brother Ishaan Khatter dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.Mira and Shahid, who had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015, are also parents to son Zain, who was born in 2018. On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness. Marking the special occasion, Shahid had taken Instagram to share a mushy selfie with his wife Mira and called her a "survivor" 7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND," he had written.

Mira also shared an adorable photo with Shahid and wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor". In the photo, the couple is seen basking in the Swiss sun, seated together on a wooden bench. Mira is seen wearing a black sweater and blue denims while Shahid looks dapper in a grey sweatshirt and denims. Mira and Shahid are currently vacationing in Switzerland.

Live Tv

Shahid KapoorMira RajputIshaan KhattarKiara Advani

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022