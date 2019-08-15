Mira Rajput gives a sneak-peek into how Misha and Zain Kapoor celebrated Rakhi! See pic

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's gorgeous wife Mira Rajput is a solid Insta presence. And she often shares interesting posts, keeping the fan in a happy space. On the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mira gave a sneak-peek into how the little kids celebrated this day at home.

Mira posted an adorable family picture where Misha can be seen tying a Rakhi on Zain's wrist while daddy Shahid and mommy Mira teaches them how to. She kept her caption short and sweet: “Promises to keep.”

Isn't the picture too cutesy?

Little Zain and Misha can be seen dressed in traditional wear, looking like complete munchkins. This is Zain's first Raksha Bandhan celebrations, making it even more special. And how can we miss Sasha's stylish manbun which is looking equally cute.

A few days back, wifey Mira had even commented and complimented Shahid for acing hat-hair.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

These days, Shahid is basking in the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh' which has generated a positive response from the viewers and gave the superstar his first solo release to have crossed Rs 250 crore at the Box Office.