Mira Rajput Kapoor's picture with son Zain Kapoor is the cutest thing on the internet!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is an avid social media user and often shares pictures with her hubby dearest and kids. Mira and Shahid have an adorable daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. The four together look like a big happy family and it is a delight to see them together.

Mira took to Instagram to share another endearing pic with her son and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off the mother-son duo!

Check out the pic:

Mira and Shahid got married on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with Misha on August 26, 2016, and Zain on September 5, 2018. Baby Zain's first pic was shared by Mira and the internet couldn't stop gushing over him.

A day ago, on Shahid's birthday, Mira had shared a cutesy click with her hubby dearest and penned a heartfelt note along with it. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more"