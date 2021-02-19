Mira Rajput's yellow chiffon Anita Dongre saree priced at Rs 35K is a perfect bet for summer weddings!

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor loves to dress-up in chic and comfortable wear. An avid Instagrammer, Mira recently dropped some gorgeous pictures from her BFF's wedding, looking all radiant and classy.

For one of the wedding festivities, Mira Rajput opted for a yellow chiffon printed saree by ace designer Anita Dongre. From the Meera Collection, the saree has horizontal stripes along with flowering bouquets draping its hemline, as described by the designer on her official website.

Mira Rajput was styled by Delna Nallaseth.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurdwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani.