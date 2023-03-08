Miss Asia Shivani Gupta Makes Her Music Video Debut With MD Desi Rock Star's New Song

New Delhi: Shivani Gupta who has been a fitness model and also Miss Asia bodybuilding has recently been featured in MD Desi rock star’s song Gulabo, which was recently released on T-series Haryanvi. Shivani is seen in totally contrast Avatar in this Song.

Shivani is been associated for a long time with “being strong” a fitness brand by Salman Khan. 'Gulabo' also features Zorawar Singh who is the brother of legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Upon asking Md reveals that it was a challenge for him to shoot with Shivani and Zorawar as both are totally from a different industry, but because of the sincerity of both the actors, the tough task was made easy.