topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SARGAM KAUSHAL

Mrs World 2022: Check out Sargam Koushal's adorable pics, videos with husband Adi Koushal

Sargam Koushal hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 title in June this year, which earned her the opportunity to represent her country internationally. She is married to Adi Koushal, who is a naval officer. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mrs World 2022: Check out Sargam Koushal's adorable pics, videos with husband Adi Koushal

NEW DELHI: Sargam Koushal, representing India, was named Mrs World 2022, at a gala event in Las Vegas. Having pipped contestants from 63 countries, the beauty queen brought back the crown to India after a wait of 21 years.

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino on Saturday evening. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up. The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday. Sargam too took to social media and celebrated her victory with a video and a picture. "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" the post was captioned.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Koushal (@sargam3)

Sargam Kaushal hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 title in June this year, which earned her the opportunity to represent her country internationally. Sargam Kaushal has also worked as a teacher in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. She completed his postgraduate studies in English Literature.

Her Instagram account says that she is married to Indian Navy officer Adi Kaushal. The two got married in 2018. Take a look at some of the pictures and videos of Sargam with her husband Adi below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Koushal (@sargam3)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Koushal (@sargam3)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Koushal (@sargam3)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Koushal (@sargam3)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Koushal (@sargam3)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargam Koushal (@sargam3)


About Mrs World

Launched in 1984, Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women. After initially being called Mrs Woman of the World, it was renamed to Mrs World in 1988. Over the years, Mrs World has seen entrants from over 80 countries with the most winners coming from America.

Live Tv

Sargam KaushalMrs WorldSargam Kaushal picsSargam Kaushal videoSargam Kaushal newsBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?