Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in black, flaunts baby bump in pool pic

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has treated her Instafam to a gorgeous photo of herself striking a pose in a pool sporting a black swimwear. It's hard to miss the glow on her face. In the picture, Anushka, who is pregnant with her first child, flaunts her baby bump by standing in a pool.

"'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because... 'After all, we are all just walking each other home' - Ram Dass #WorldGratitudeDay," she captioned her post.

The photo has sent the internet into a meltdown and fans can't stop gushing over it.

Anushka is currently spending time with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is being hosted.

It was in August that Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a starry wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017.