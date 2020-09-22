हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in black, flaunts baby bump in pool pic

It's hard to miss the glow on Anushka Sharma's face.

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in black, flaunts baby bump in pool pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has treated her Instafam to a gorgeous photo of herself striking a pose in a pool sporting a black swimwear. It's hard to miss the glow on her face.  In the picture, Anushka, who is pregnant with her first child, flaunts her baby bump by standing in a pool.

"'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because... 'After all, we are all just walking each other home' - Ram Dass #WorldGratitudeDay," she captioned her post. 

The photo has sent the internet into a meltdown and fans can't stop gushing over it.

Anushka is currently spending time with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in the UAE, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is being hosted. 

It was in August that Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a starry wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. 

Tags:
Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma pregnancyanushka sharma picAnushka Sharma Virat Kohli
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB questions Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi in drugs-related case
  • 54,87,580Confirmed
  • 87,882Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M1S

When the Deputy Chairman arrived with tea for the MPs