Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Is 'Babymooning Hard,' Drops Stunning Sun-Kissed Selfies

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is currently experiencing the most joyous phase of her life as she eagerly awaits motherhood. Since surprising everyone with the announcement of her first pregnancy, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. The actress who jetted off to a beach destination for a well-deserved 'babymoon', recently dropped her sun-kissed selfies and fans are in love.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a bundle of sun-kissed pictures. In one of the photos, she was seen sitting by the pool. 'Babymooning hard,' she captioned the photo. In the next story, she shared a selfie flaunting her radiating skin and wrote 'been a while.'

Earlier, she dropped a photo featuring her and her boyfriend’s intertwined hands, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, 'My idea of romance - surely can’t let him eat in peace.' Through adorable pictures showcasing her baby bump and heart-warming moments spent with loved ones, Ileana has been providing a delightful window into her pregnancy phase.

A few days back, Ileana shared pictures dressed n a beautiful black slit dress. The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera. She captioned the post, "Bump alert !!"

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

The couple has not yet made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.