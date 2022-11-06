NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday (Nov 6). The couple tied the knot in April in an intimate close-knit affair in April this year, in the presence of their close people and relatives. On Sunday morning, both Alia and Ranbir were papped arriving at the Mumbai hospital. Later, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor also arrived at the hospital this morning.

As soon as the news came out, their fans were left elated. Meanwhile, Alia took to Instagram barely minutes after the arrival of her baby and shared a post, confirming the development. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Commenting on her post, Sophie Choudry wrote, "Congratulations you guys!! Sending the 3 of you and the rest of the family so much love!! God bless your lil princess"

Punit Malhotra wrote, "Wow!!!! Many congratulations to you’ll and the family. Love"

Alia Bhatt had recently hosted an intimate baby shower with her friends and family members at her home. She shared several glimpses from the celebration where she was seen enjoying with her husband Ranbir, father Mahesh Bhatt and close relatives.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce that they were expecting their child together soon after their marriage. Alia shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir is seen seated next to her. The actress continued to shoot for her first Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone' in Spain and promoted 'Brahmastra'. She also launched her maternity wear 'Edamama'. However, Alia and Ranbir were not seen at any Diwali parties or Bollywood gatherings in the last two months. The two have been maintaining a rather low profile and almost no presence on social media.

Alia and Ranbir got married after dating each other for almost five years. The actors met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and soon came close to each other.