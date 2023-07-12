trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634272
MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy's 'Badmaash' Party Night With BFFs, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Mini Bodycon - Watch

Mouni Roy's Party Videos: Badmaash restaurant was launched on May 26, 2023 by Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Mouni Roy's 'Badmaash' Party Night With BFFs, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Mini Bodycon - Watch Mouni Roy's 'Badmaash' Party Night With BFFs, Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Mini Bodycon - Watch ( source: Pic Courtesy: Instagram )

New Delhi: The party scenes in Mumbai get all starry at times with celebs thronging their favourite eatout places. Last night saw stunner Mouni Roy at her newly opened restaurant Badmaash celebrating her BFF and choreographer Rahul Shetty's birthday. Many friends turned up at the party night looking all glam and sexy including Mouni herself and Jannat Zubair.

Mouni Roy posed for paps in a sassy mini bodycon dress in shades of brown. She exuded oomph flaunting her hourglass figure. The actress even posed with the birthday boy before hitting the party inside. Take a look here:

 

Badmaash restaurant is in Andheri, Mumbai and was launched on May 26, 2023. Many celeb friends including Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and model-actor Giorgia Andriani were present at the big launch by Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, this year, Mouni made her debut at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet along with a host of other Indian celebs. She was also a part of The Entertainers Tour in the US headlined by Akshay Kumar. Other stars who joined the gang were Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana to name a few.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last she was seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) where she played a negative character Junoon. Next, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari is in her kitty.

