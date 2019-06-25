close

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks radiant in white in latest pics - Check out!

In the pictures, Mouni Roy is seen wearing a white tube dress and she poses amidst a beautiful view.

Mouni Roy looks radiant in white in latest pics - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imouniroy

Actress Mouni Roy manages to turn heads every time she posts a picture on her Instagram timeline. Her latest post also proves that her style game is always on point.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a white tube dress and she poses amidst a beautiful view. For the first set, she wrote, "Doesn’t happen very often but can’t think of a caption today" and for the second, she said, "The gram is the scrapbook and the pictures, gift."

The comments thread is full of posts from her fans and well-wishers and the picture has close to 4 lakh likes. 

See her posts here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Doesn’t happen very often but can’t think of a caption today

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 is the  ,  @fashionismyrelegion @fmrthestore

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

On the work front, the bong beauty will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', in which she is said to be playing a negative role. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. 

The much-awaited 'Brahmastara' is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

Mouni was last seen in John Abraham's 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter. 

Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy Instagram
