Mouni Roy shows off her glam side in these latest pics!

New Delhi: The very stunning Mouni Roy is these days busy promoting her upcoming venture 'Made In China' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The duo is making sure to not leave any stone unturned into making the right kind of buzz ahead of its release.

For the promotions, Mouni made sure to have a perfect blend of chic meets traditional. So, she has been clicked wearing a modern western outfit at a few places while she also has donned the perfect ethnic attire otherwise.

She recently shared a few pictures from a photoshoot where she can be seen donning a hot pink turtle neck top and paired it with a shiny metallic purple hue skirt by H&M. Check out her look of the day:

'Made In China' is directed by Mikhil Musale and is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

The bong beauty also has Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.