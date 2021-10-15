हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imtiaz Khatri

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Film producer Imtiaz Khatri questioned by NCB again

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned film producer Imtiaz Khatri for questioning in the Mumbai cruise drugs case on Thursday (Oct 14).

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Film producer Imtiaz Khatri questioned by NCB again
File photo

New Delhi: Film producer Imtiaz Khatri was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday in connection with the cruise ship drugs seizure case, an official said.

This was the third time he was summoned by the anti-drug agency in the case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some others were arrested on October 3.

Khatri was quizzed for around four hours, the official said.

Last Saturday the NCB had conducted searches at Khatri's residence and office in suburban Bandra.

