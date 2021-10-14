Preity Zinta visits Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat after his son Aryan Khan fails to get bail: PHOTOS

New Delhi: Support for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from the Bollywood film fraternity, ever since their son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) early this month, has only got stronger. Actress Preity Zinta, who is known to be a good friend of Shah Rukh, was seen visiting his residence Mannat on Thursday.

Her visit to Shah Rukh and Gauri comes in the aftermath of NDPS court reserving its order on Aryan's bail petition till October 20. Photographers spotted her car arriving at Shah Rukh's residence today. The actress was spotted sitting on the back seat of the car, but her face was not very much clear. Check photos:

Preity has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like 'Dil Se', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Veer Zara', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Om Shanti Om'.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan was spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan to extend his support to the actor. Salman is the first celebrity from the tinsel town to visit Shah Rukh after Aryan Khan's arrest. Since then, he has visited his 'Karan Johar' co-star multiple times.

Earlier in the day, in a huge setback to Aryan Khan, a Mumbai special NDPS court reserved its order on his and other co-accused's bail applications until October 20, even as the NCB virtually labelled him a 'junkie' regularly consuming drugs.

With this, Aryan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and other accused - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the Byculla Women's jail for the next five days on account of public holidays over the next few days.

A day after alleging that Aryan Khan was prima facie involved in 'illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of contraband', and having links with some international persons, the NCB said he was a 'regular consumer' of drugs.

It said that although no drugs were recovered from him, Aryan Khan was in 'conscious possession' of the contraband as he is linked with Merchant, from whom 6 gms charas was found and Aachit Kumar from whom 2.6 gms ganja was recovered.

It said that though no drugs were recovered from him, Aryan Khan was in 'conscious possession' of the contraband as he is linked with Merchant, from whom 6 gms charas was found and Aachit Kumar from whom 2.6 gms ganja was recovered. Special Judge Patil also hinted that he would examine the allegedly incriminatory chats.

Aryan Khan's lawyer, senior advocate Amit Desai rubbished the allegations as baseless and argued that there was no drug recovery from him, nor did he have cash so he had no plans to purchase drugs, nor was he going to sell or consume them.

The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.